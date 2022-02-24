UPTET 2021 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow, Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon

UPTET 2021 result: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is scheduled to release the result for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) on Friday, February 25, 2022. The final answer key was supposed top be out on Wednesday, February 23 but it has not been released yet. The answer key will be final in nature and candidates will not be given with opportunity to raise objections if they want to.

To be noted that the provisional key was released in January end and candidates had the option of raising objections till February 1, 2022. Post considering all the objections raised by candidates, the final answer key will be prepared. List of important dates and steps to download final answer key and results have been attached below.

UPTET 2021: Check important dates here

UPTET hall tickets were released on January 12, 2022

UPTET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022

UPTET provisional answer key was out on January 27, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ended on February 1, 2022

UPTET Final answer key 2021 was supposed to be out on February 23, 2022

UPTET Result will be released on February 25, 2022

UPTET 2021 final answer key: Step-by-step guide to download

Step 1: To download UPTET answer key 2021, registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘ Final answer key UPTET 2021’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials to view the answer key

Step 4: Post entering the details, the final key will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through it

Step 6: Candidates should also take its printout for future reference

Here is how to download the results