UPTET Result 2021 Expected Today; Check Qualifying Marks, Final Answer Key Updates Here

UPTET Result 2021: The final result for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Entrance Test (UPTET) 2021 is expected to be announced today, March 25, by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). All those candidates who have taken part in the examination can check the UPTET 2021 result by visiting the official website - updeled.gov.in. Candidates must note that they will require their login credentials, such as registration number and password, to check the UP TET 2021 Scorecard.

The Uttar Pradesh Board held the examination on January 23, 2022, and the provisional answer key was released on January 27. The Board released the final answer key on March 25, and UPTET's final results are likely to be announced today. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the result. Candidates have until February 1, 2022, to file challenges or objections to the UPTET Answer Key. Earlier, the UPBEB was expected to be released in the month of February, but it got delayed due to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

UPTET 2021 Result: Qualifying Marks

To qualify for the UPTET, candidates from the general category must score at least 90 points out of a possible 150.

For OBC and SC/ST categories, the qualifying marks are 82.5.

UPTET 2021 cutoff will be released by the UPBEB on the official website.

The UPTET cutoff 2021-22 will either be released with the announcement of the results or after the results.

Candidates’ category Minimum qualifying percentage (%) Minimum qualifying marks out of 150 General 60% 90 OBS 55% 82.5 SC/ST 55% 82.5

UP TET Results 2021: Selection Process

Candidates who will qualify in papers 1 and 2 are eligible to apply for primary and elementary teaching jobs in Uttar Pradesh government or government-aided schools.

UP TET Results 2021: Here's how to check the UPTET result

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website, updeled.gov.in, to check the UPTET result.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "UPTET Final Answer Key" or "UPTET 2021-22 Results."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open with the relevant details.

Step 4: Candidates must double-check their answers and print them for future reference.

