UPTET Result 2021 To Be Declared On April 8, Final Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow

UPTET result 2021 date and final answer key release date have been confirmed by an official. Important dates & steps to download final key can be checked here

UPTET Result 2021: More than a month after the schedule, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will be releasing the final answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) on April 7, 2022. The board had earlier released the provisional answer key and provided time to candidates to raise objections. Post considering the objections raised by then, the final answer key will be released. The result will be released on the basis of final answer key on April 8, 2022. The dates have been confirmed by an official to HT. 

UPTET 2021 final answer key, once released can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The list of important dates can also be checked here. Officials informed that after getting the permission of the government, the Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP has started preparation in this regard.

“The go ahead from the state government has been received. Now based on the report of subject experts, the revised answer key of UPTET-2021 will be declared on April 7 and the result based on it will be declared on April 8,” said secretary of ERA, UP Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi to a media organisation.

UPTET-2021 was conducted in various centres across UP on January 23, 2022. This year, over 21.6 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the exam. Candidates who pass the UPTET exam are eligible to apply for teaching positions in primary classes 1–5 and upper primary classes 6–8 in various government and government-aided schools throughout Uttar Pradesh. Those who took the exam can check final key by following these steps

UPTET 2021: Check important dates here 

  • UPTET hall tickets were released on January 12, 2022
  • UPTET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022
  • UPTET provisional answer key was out on January 27, 2022
  • The deadline to raise objections ended on February 1, 2022
  • Final answer key will be released on April 7, 2022
  • It was supposed to be out on February 23, 2022
  • UPTET Result 2022 date is April 8, 2022
  • UPTET results was supposed to be out on February 25, 2022

UPTET 2021 final answer key: Follow these steps to download 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads ‘ Final answer key UPTET 2021’ 
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have  to enter the required credentials to view the final answer key 
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the final key will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through it
  • Step 6: Candidates should also take its printout for future reference  
