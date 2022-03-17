UPTET Result & Final Answer Key 2022 Expected To Be Declared Tomorrow

UPTET Final Answer Key 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test Result is expected to be released tomorrow, March 18, 2022. There has been no official confirmation regarding the release date of the UPTET Result and Final Answer Key 2022. Earlier, the UPTET result was scheduled to be released on February 23, 2022, but got delayed by the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority due to the UP Assembly Elections 2022.

This year, as many as 18 lakh candidates appeared in the UPTET examination. Candidates who pass the UPTET exam are eligible to apply for teaching positions in primary classes 1–5 and upper primary classes 6–8 in various government and government-aided schools throughout Uttar Pradesh. According to reports UPTET Final Answer key is also expected to be released tomorrow.

UPTET Result 2022: Here's how to download the results

Step 1: To check the UPTET result 2021, registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the UPTET tab and click on the tab which reads results

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials to check results

Step 4: Post entering the details, the result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through it

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

UPTET Final Answer Key 2022 expected to be declared tomorrow

The preliminary UPTET answer key for 2021-22 was released on January 27, 2022. The UPTET examination was held on January 23, 2022, and the Final Answer Key 2022 was expected to be released on February 23, 2022, but the authorities postponed it due to the UP Assembly Elections. According to various media reports, it is expected that the UPTET 2022 Answer Key along with results will be announced tomorrow, March 18, 2022. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release of Final Answer Key 2022.

Once the UPTET answer key is released candidates would find details like the exam name, paper number, set name, question numbers, and correct answer options. Candidates must note that this answer key is final, and they will not get any option to raise objections or challenge the answer key. Candidates must regularly visit the official website of UPTET to get fresh updates.

UPTET 2022 Final Answer Key: Here's how to download the UPTET Answer Key

Step 1: To check the UPTET Final Answer Key candidates must visit the official website of the Exam Regulatory Authority— updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Then, click on the UPTET link and click on the UPTET answer key link.

Step 3: Click on the link available to check the answer key.

Step 4: Download the UPTET answer key for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative