UPTET Results 2021 To Be Declared Today, Final Answer Keys Out; Here's How To Check

UPTET Result 2021: The much-awaited UPTET 2021 results are expected to be declared today, April 8. Candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 will be able to check their UPTET results online after it is declared. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will upload the UPTET results on its official website- updeled.gov.in.

UPTET final answer key 2021

UP Basic Education Board has already released the UPTET Final answer keys 2021 on April 7 for primary and upper primary level exams. Candidates can tally their response IDs with the UPTET Final answer keys to get an idea of the scores they would be scoring. The link to check the final answer key will be available till April 22. The direct links to download the UPTET final answer keys have been provided below.

UPTET Results 2021

The UP Basic Education Board had on April 6 told some media organisations that the UPTET results will be declared on April 8. “The go-ahead from the state government has been received. Now based on the report of subject experts, the revised answer key of UPTET-2021 will be declared on April 7 and the result based on it will be declared on April 8,” the secretary of ERA, UP Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi told a media organisation.

UPTET-2021 was conducted in various centres across UP on January 23, 2022. This year, over 21.6 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the exam. Candidates who pass the UPTET exam are eligible to apply for teaching positions in primary classes 1–5 and upper primary classes 6–8 in various government and government-aided schools throughout Uttar Pradesh. Those who took the exam can check the final key by following these steps

UPTET 2021: Check key dates here

UPTET hall tickets were released on January 12, 2022

UPTET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022

UPTET provisional answer key was out on January 27, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ended on February 1, 2022

The final answer key will be released on April 7, 2022

It was supposed to be out on February 23, 2022

UPTET Result 2022 date is April 8, 2022

UPTET results were supposed to be out on February 25, 2022

UPTET 2021 final answer key: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Under the notifications, tab click on the link that reads, "UPTET_2021_PRIMARY_FINAL_ANSWER_KEY Dated 07042022" OR "UPTET_2021_UPPER_PRIMARY_FINAL_ANSWER_KEY Dated 07042022"

Step 3: A PDF file will open that will have primary or upper primary level exam final answer keys.

Step 4: Candidates should download the same and go through it

Step 5:Candidates should also take its printout for future reference

Direct link to check UPTET Primary Level exam final answer key 2021

How to check UPTET Results 2021