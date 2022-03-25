UTET Result 2021-22 Released At Ukutet.com; Here's How To Download

UTET Result: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates can download their results for Uttarakhand TET papers 1 and 2 by visiting the official website - ukutet.com. This result has been announced for the examination that was held on November 26, 2022. A large number of candidates took part in the exam, which was held in offline mode for either UTET Paper 1 or Paper 2.

Here's how to download Uttarakhand TET Result

Step 1: To check the UTET Result, candidates must visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education - ukutet.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, log in using your credentials

Step 3: Carefully fill in your Registration Number, Password and Captcha as asked.

Step 4: Your UTET Results 2021-22 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the copy of your scores for future references.

UTET Result 2021 Declared

Candidates must enter their registration number and password to view the UTET results for 2021–22. The USBE held the UTET Examination 2021 on November 26, 2022, across various exam centres in the state. There were two papers in the examination: Paper 1 for candidates who want to become a primary teacher and Paper 2 for those who want to get a job as a secondary (Class 6 to 8) class teacher. The duration of the examination for both papers was 150 minutes. Candidates must note that apart from clearing the examination, candidates also need to meet the eligibility criteria and have the proper documents to get a job after the results.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative