Uttarakhand Board Result: The class 10 and 12 board result has been released today, June 6, 2022, by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). Students can now check the Uttarakhand board results by visiting the websites - uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. The UK Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 were held from March 28 to April 19, 2022.

This year, more than 2 lakh students took part in the UK Board exams; a total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,785) students took the high school (class 10) and another 1 lakh appeared for the intermediate (class 12) exams. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step by step process to download the UK board result 2022. Check key details below.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education Result 2022: Here's how to check results

Step 1: To check the class 10 and 12 board results, candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 10, and 12 Board results that are given on the main page.

Step 3: Now, enter the required details such as your UBSE roll number.

Step 4: Then, click on the submit button.

Step 5: Automatically, the Uttarakhand Board results for 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use

Direct link to check UBSE 10th, 12th results 2022

Here's how students can check Uttarakhand Board Results 2022 via SMS

Type in your UK12 (for Class 12) or UK10 and your UBSE roll number.

Send the message to 56263.

The Uttarakhand Board results 2022 will appear on your mobile phone.

Last year, in the wake of the COVID pandemic, the results were declared based on an alternative means of assessment. As many as 99.56% of students had passed the Uttarakhand Class 12 board exams, while 99.09% had cleared the Class 10 exams. Last year, a total of 1.22 lakh students registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10 boards, and more than 1.48 lakh students registered for the Class 12 exams.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)