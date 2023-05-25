Uttarakhand Board Results 2023 OUT; Here's Direct Link To Check UBSE 10th, 12th Results

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Uttarakhand Board Results 2023: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the classes 10th and 12th results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the UK Board class 10th or 12th exams can now check their results online. The mark sheet of the Uttarakhand Board is available on the official websites.
This year, Uttarakhand Board High School class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from March to April 6, 2023, in the state. A total of 2,59,437 candidates took the UBSE Class 10th and 12th annual exams. A total of 1,32,115 students were in the Class 10 exam and 1,27,324 students took the Class 12 final exam.
