Uttarakhand Board Results 2023 OUT; Here's Direct Link To Check UBSE 10th, 12th Results

Uttarakhand Board Results 2023: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the classes 10th and 12th results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the UK Board class 10th or 12th exams can now check their results online. The mark sheet of the Uttarakhand Board is available on the official websites.

Where to check Uttarakhand Board Results?

uaresults.nic.in ubse.uk.gov.in.

How to check Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2023

To check UBSE class 10 and 12 board results, candidates need to visit the official website.

Then, click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 10, or 12 Board results that are given on the main page.

Now, key in the required details such as your UBSE roll number.

Then, click on the submit button.

Automatically, the Uttarakhand Board results for 2023 will appear on the screen.

Take a printout for future use.

How to check UBSE class 10th results via SMS

Type in your UK12 (for Class 12) or UK10 and your UBSE roll number.

Send the message to 56263.

The Uttarakhand Board results 2023 will appear on your mobile phone.

This year, Uttarakhand Board High School class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from March to April 6, 2023, in the state. A total of 2,59,437 candidates took the UBSE Class 10th and 12th annual exams. A total of 1,32,115 students were in the Class 10 exam and 1,27,324 students took the Class 12 final exam.