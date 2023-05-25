Uttarakhand Board Results 2023: Where And How To Check UBSE 10th, 12th Results Via SMS

Quick links:
Image: iStock
Uttarakhand Board Results 2023: The class 10 and 12 board results will be declared today, May 25 by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). After the declaration of the results, students will be able to check the Uttarakhand board results by visiting the websites. See the list of websites to check UK Board Results 2023.
This year, Uttarakhand Board High School class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from March to April 6, 2023, in the state. A total of 2,59,437 candidates took the UBSE Class 10th and 12th annual exams. A total of 1,32,115 students were in the Class 10 exam and 1,27,324 students took the Class 12 final exam.
