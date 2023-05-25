Last Updated:

Uttarakhand Board Results 2023: Where And How To Check UBSE 10th, 12th Results Via SMS

Uttarakhand Board Results 2023: The class 10 and 12 board results will be declared today, May 25 by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE).

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Uttarakhand Board Results 2023

Image: iStock


Uttarakhand Board Results 2023: The class 10 and 12 board results will be declared today, May 25 by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). After the declaration of the results, students will be able to check the Uttarakhand board results by visiting the websites. See the list of websites to check UK Board Results 2023.

Where to check UK Board Results?

  1. uaresults.nic.in 
  2.  ubse.uk.gov.in.

How to check Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2023

  • To check the class 10 and 12 board results, candidates need to visit the official website.
  • Then, click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 10, and 12 Board results that are given on the main page.
  • Now, enter the required details such as your UBSE roll number.
  • Then, click on the submit button.
  • Automatically, the Uttarakhand Board results for 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Take a printout for future use.

How to check UBSE class 10th results via SMS

  • Type in your UK12 (for Class 12) or UK10 and your UBSE roll number.
  • Send the message to 56263.
  • The Uttarakhand Board results 2023 will appear on your mobile phone.

This year, Uttarakhand Board High School class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from March to April 6, 2023, in the state. A total of 2,59,437 candidates took the UBSE Class 10th and 12th annual exams. A total of 1,32,115 students were in the Class 10 exam and 1,27,324 students took the Class 12 final exam. 

READ | Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 today: Where and how to check MSBSHSE class 12 results
READ | Kerala DHSE +2 Results 2023: Where and How to check Kerala class 12 scores online & SMS
READ | MP Board Results 2023: Where and how to check MPBSE class 10th, 12th results
READ | GSEB SSC Results 2023 Out: 64.62% pass; How to check Gujarat class 10 result on Whatsapp

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT