The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is gearing up to declare the much-awaited results for both Class 10th and 12th today, April 30, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. The UBSE results announcement will be made during a press conference led by the council chairman, Mahavir Singh Bisht. Once declared, students can promptly access their results through the official website.

Uttarakhand Board Results 2024: List of Websites and Steps to Check Results

To view their results, candidates can visit either of the following official websites: ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. Here are the steps to check the results:

Visit the official Uttarakhand Board website. Click on the link for the UBSE Class 10th and 12th board results. Log in using your roll number and other necessary credentials. Upon successful login, the mark sheet will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the mark sheet for future reference.

Alternative Method to Download Uttarakhand Results via SMS

For those preferring the SMS option, here's how to do it:

Open your SMS application on your mobile device. For Class 10, type "UK10 [roll number]." For Class 12, type "UT12 [roll number]." Send the SMS to 5676750. You will receive the result on the same mobile number used to send the message.

Uttarakhand Board Exam Details

The Class 10th and 12th exams were conducted from February 27th to March 16th, 2024. A total of 2,10,354 candidates registered for the exams, with 1,15,606 students enrolled for Class 10 and 94,748 for Class 12. In the previous year, the passing percentage for Class 10 was 85.17%, while for Class 12, it stood at 80.98%.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Uttarakhand Board Class 10th and 12th results!