Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 12th Results 2024 Declared, 82.63 Percent Students Pass; Here's Link

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially announced the UBSE Class 12th Results 2024, marking a significant milestone for students in the state. The results were declared today, and are now available for students to check on the official websites of UBSE – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

According to the official data provided by UBSE, the overall pass percentage for the UBSE Class 12 Exams 2024 is 82.63%. This pass percentage signifies the number of students who have successfully cleared the examinations out of the total number of students who appeared.

The UBSE Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2023-2024 were conducted from February 27 to March 16. Following the successful completion of the exams, students eagerly awaited the declaration of their results.

How to check UBSE Class 12th Result 2024

To access their UBSE Class 12th Results 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)- ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. Navigate to the results section and click on the link for UBSE Class 12th Results 2024. Enter your roll number, application number, and registration number. After entering the required details, click on the submit button. Your UBSE Class 12th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

It's worth noting that the UBSE Class 12th Results 2024 have been declared in a timely manner, providing students with the opportunity to plan their future academic and career paths accordingly.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the successful candidates and wishes them the very best for their future endeavors.

