VITEEE 2022 Result & Counseling Schedule Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

VITEEE Counseling Schedule 2022: As scheduled, Vellore Institute of Technology released the VITEEE Results 2022 on July 8, 2022. All those registered candidates who took the Engineering Entrance Examination can check the result now. Along with result, the counseling schedule has also been released by the institute which can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. To download the VITEE scorecard, candidates need to use the application number and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of VIT on vit.ac.in.

Official website reads, "Admission is only through online counselling. We do not have agents/brokers/counsellors. Beware of fake websites and SMS."

VITEEE 2022: List of important dates

Interested candidates had to register by May 30, 2022

The entrance examination was conducted between June 30 and July 6, 2022

Report suggests that VITEEE 2022 scorecard along with the counselling schedule was earlier sent to the registered email ID of the candidates on July 7, 2022

The VITEEE 2022 entrance results have been announced on July 8, 2022

Candidates can pay the phase 1 counselling fee till July 9, 2022

The phase 1 choice filling process will be held on July 10 and July 11, 2022

The Phase 2 choice filling process will commence on July 19, 2022

The phase 3 choice filling process will commence on July 27, 2022

Follow these steps to download VITEEE Result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the “VITEEE Result 2022” link

Step 3: On the redirected page, they will have to enter the login credentials like application number and password

Step 4: Post entering the details, click on the “submit” button

Step 5: The VITEEE 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check result (Click here)

VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule: Phase 1

Rank 1 to 20,000

Counselling fee last day- July 9

Choice filling- July 10- 11 (5 PM)

Seat Allotment- July 13, 2022

Advance or Full fee payment- July 13- 18, 2022

Last date for balance fee payment- July 27, 2022

VITEEE is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. VITEEE 2022 was conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group included subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).