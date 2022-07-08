VITEEE Result 2022: Here's How To Download VITEEE Scorecard

VITEEE Result 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology is scheduled to release the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 result on Friday, July 8, 2022. The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will be sending the VITEEE 2022 result and counselling schedule on the registered email ID of the candidates. The institute will also release the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam result on the official website. In order to check the result of VITEEE 2022, candidates will need to enter their application number and password to log in. Steps to check the result as well as the direct link has been attached. for more details, candidates can go to the official website viteee.vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2022: List of important dates

Deadline to apply was May 30, 2022

The entrance examination commenced on June 30, 2022

The exam continued till July 6, 2022

The VITEEE 2022 entrance results will be announced on July 8, 2022

Here's a step-by-step guide to check and download VITEEE Result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the “VITEEE Result 2022” link

Step 3: On the redirected page, they will have to enter the login credentials like application number and password

Step 4: Post entering the details, click on the “submit” button

Step 5: The VITEEE 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

VITEEE is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. VITEEE 2022 was conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group included subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).