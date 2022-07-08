VITEEE Result 2022: Here's How To Download VITEEE Scorecard

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
VITEEE Result 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology is scheduled to release the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 result on Friday, July 8, 2022. The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will be sending the VITEEE 2022 result and counselling schedule on the registered email ID of the candidates. The institute will also release the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam result on the official website. In order to check the result of VITEEE 2022, candidates will need to enter their application number and password to log in. Steps to check the result as well as the direct link has been attached. for more details, candidates can go to the official website viteee.vit.ac.in.
VITEEE is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. VITEEE 2022 was conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group included subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).