VITEEE Result 2023 Declared, Online Counselling Registration Begins; Here's Direct Link

VIT Results 2023: The Vellore Institute of Technology on Wednesday announced the VITEEE result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination can check their results online by visiting the official website- https://viteee.vit.ac.in/. The VITEEE 2023 was held in online remote-proctored mode from April 17 to9 21. Read on to know how to check VITEEE Result 2023 online.

Candidates who have passed the VITEEE 2023 for B.Tech admissions will have to register for VITEEE counselling. Check your VITEEE 2023 B.tech results by following these steps. A direct link to check results has also been given below.

How to check VITEEE Result 2023

Candidates must visit the official website of Vellore Institute of Technology- vit.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on VITEEE 2023 tab. A new page will open.

Click on the VITEE B.tech admissions 2023 option.

You will be redirected to another page.

A link to check VITEEE 2023 Results will be flashing on the top of the page.

Click on the VITEEE result link. Key in your application number and password to log in.

Your VITEEE 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

VITEEE 2023 Counselling

Candidates who have passed the VITEEE 2023 will now proceed with online counselling to secure a seat in the college. Use the updated browser of Google Chrome [Latest Version] / Mozilla Firefox [Latest Version] / Internet Explorer above 9.0 on your computer. VIT conducts common counselling for admission to B.Tech. programme in Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT. Eligible Candidates should select a specific campus and programme during the Counselling based on their ranking.

How to register for VITEEE 2021 Counselling

After you have checked your VITEEE 2023 results and rank and you are qualified, proceed for counselling. Read all instructions for counselling carefully. Choose your preferred campus, programme, category, and specialisation/minor (if any). The choices should be filled in the order of preference. You can edit or re-order tour choices before the deadline. View your registered choices of Campus/ Programme / Category / Specialisation/Minor (if any). Your seat allotment will be based on your rank and your preferred choice. Candidates are advised to provide as many choices as possible for seat allotment.