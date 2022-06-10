WB HS Result 2022: Direct Link To Check West Bengal Class 12 Results Activated

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has finally activated the links to check WB Class 12 results 2022. West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik results were announced at 11 am today in a press conference. However, the result links were scheduled to be released at 12 noon.

Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal HS Exam 2022 can now check their results online. The WB HS Results 2022 has been published on the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. A direct link to check the results has been provided below.

West Bengal class 12 result details

Adisha Dev Sharma of Coochbehar has become the state topper. She has secured 99.6 percent marks and topped in the West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik results. This year, the overall pass percentage in WB class 12 stands at 88.44%. As per the details shared by WBCHSE officials, this year a total of 744655 candidates had registered for the WBCHSE HS exam out of which 720862 appeared in the exam. A total of 636875 candidates have passed the WB class 12th examination.

List of websites to check West Bengal HS Result 2022

wbchse.nic.in

wbresults.nic.in

exametc.com

www.results.shiksha

www.indiaresults.com

Here's how to check West Bengal WBCHSE HS Results 2022

Step 1: To check West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik results, candidates should go to the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the result link

Step 3: In the next step, enter the required credentials

Step 4: Post entering the details, the West Bengal results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download your results

Step 6: Save it for future reference

Direct link to check WB HS Results 2022

West Bengal class 12 Results 2022: Boys outscore girls

Talking about the WBCHSE HS Results 2022, the board official said that this year boys have outscored girls in class 12 exams with a higher pass percentage. A total of 90.19% of male candidates have passed the West Bengal class 12th examination and a total of 86.9 % female candidates have passed the WB HS examination.

