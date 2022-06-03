WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Out: Check Direct Link, Topper List, And Pass Percentage Here

West Bengal Madhyamik 2022: The West Bengal Madhyamik or Class 10 final results 2022 have been released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) today, June 3, 2022. The link to check results has also been activated now. Candidates can check the WB Madhyamik Result direct link below. Candidates who have appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam can check their results online by visiting the official website at www.wbbse.wb.gov.in. This time the result was announced by WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly at a press conference today.

Follow West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 LIVE Updates Here

This year, WBBSE conducted Madhyamik exams from March 7 to 16, after a year’s gap. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step by step process to download the WB Madhyamik result. Also, the WBBSE Madhyamik result link has been provided to check the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022.

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022: Check toppers

This year, Arnab Gharai from Bankura and Rounak Mondol from East Burdwan secured top positions in the examination with 693 marks. Mousiki Sarkar from Malda stood 2nd with 692 marks.

Madhyamik Result: Topper List

Rank 1: Arnab Gorai From Bankura secures rank 1 with 693 marks

Rank 1: Rounam Mandal

Rank 2: Kaushiki Sarkar gets rank 2 with 692 marks

Rank 2: Rounak Mandal from Paschmim Medinpur

Rank 3 Ananya Dasgupta with 691 marks

Rank 3: Debshika Pradhan

Rank 4: Avik Das

Rank 4: Abhisek Gupra

Rank 4: Sagnik Kumar De

Rank 4: Souharbdya sinha

Rank 5: Debadatta Kundu

Rank 5: Dhrubajit Saha

Rank 5: Arman Isteq Ali

Rank 5: Abjinee Saha

Rank 5: Aninda Saha

Rank 5: Samiya Yasim

Rank 5: Jenifar Rana

Rank 5: Poulami Bera

Rank 5: Subhro Dutta

Rank 5: Samrat Mondal

WB Class 10 Result 2022: Pass percentage

This year 86.60 percent students passed the examination this year. The pass percentage of boys was higher than girls. The pass percentage of boys was 88.59 and the pass percentage of girls was 85%. A total of 949927 students have passed the examination this year.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the WB Madhyamik Result 2022, candidates need to visit the official website WBBSE-wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, "WB Madhyamik Result 2022."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Now, enter your roll number and DOB to log in.

Step 5: Candidates then need to click on the "Submit" button.

WB Madhyamik Result DIRECT LINK 2022 - CLICK HERE

According to the official result, "Provisional results of Madhyamik Pariksha, 2022 have been published by WBBSE with a view to providing immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is not responsible for any inadvertent error that might have crept in the results of Madhyamik Pariksha, 2022 being published through this Website," the official website reads.

Here's how to get West Bengal Madhyamik Result via SMS

All the candidates who have appeared will have to send an SMS as WB Class 10 roll number space and send it to 5676750.

The result will be sent to the candidate on their registered mobile number.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)