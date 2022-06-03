WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Out: Check Direct Link, Topper List, And Pass Percentage Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
West Bengal Madhyamik 2022: The West Bengal Madhyamik or Class 10 final results 2022 have been released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) today, June 3, 2022. The link to check results has also been activated now. Candidates can check the WB Madhyamik Result direct link below. Candidates who have appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam can check their results online by visiting the official website at www.wbbse.wb.gov.in. This time the result was announced by WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly at a press conference today.
This year, WBBSE conducted Madhyamik exams from March 7 to 16, after a year’s gap. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step by step process to download the WB Madhyamik result. Also, the WBBSE Madhyamik result link has been provided to check the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022.
This year, Arnab Gharai from Bankura and Rounak Mondol from East Burdwan secured top positions in the examination with 693 marks. Mousiki Sarkar from Malda stood 2nd with 692 marks.
This year 86.60 percent students passed the examination this year. The pass percentage of boys was higher than girls. The pass percentage of boys was 88.59 and the pass percentage of girls was 85%. A total of 949927 students have passed the examination this year.
According to the official result, "Provisional results of Madhyamik Pariksha, 2022 have been published by WBBSE with a view to providing immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is not responsible for any inadvertent error that might have crept in the results of Madhyamik Pariksha, 2022 being published through this Website," the official website reads.