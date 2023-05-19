WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2023: Where And How To Check West Bengal Class 10 Results

West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2023: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) will declare the WB Madhyamik results 2023 today, May 19. The WB class 10th result 2023 will be declared in a press conference organised by the board at 10 am. However, the WB 10th result link will be activated at 12 noon.

Once declared, students will be able to check it by visiting the official website at www.wbbse.wb.gov.in in the morning around 10 am. This year, WBBSE conducted Madhyamik exams from February 23 to March 4. Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the WBBSE class 10th exams this year.

WBBSE Class 10 results 2023: List of websites

wbbse.wb.gov.in wbresults.nic.in indiaresults.com www.results.shiksha www.schools9.com www.fastresult.in exametc.com

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the WB Madhyamik Result 2023, candidates need to visit the official website WBBSE-wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, "WB Madhyamik Result 2023."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Now, enter your roll number and DOB to log in.

Step 5: Candidates then need to click on the "submit" button.

How to check West Bengal class 10th mark sheet on Digilocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store

app on your phone through Apple store or Play store Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number

Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage

Step 5: Click on the West Bengal option under the Education tab

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and roll number

Step 7: The West Bengal class 10th mark sheet will then be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout.

Get WBBSE class 10 results on SMS

Candidates can also get their Madhyamik results via SMS. The students have to type their Class 10 roll number and send it to 5676750.