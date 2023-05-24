WBCHSE HS Results 2023 Out; 89.25% Pass; How To Check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Results

WBCHSE HS Results 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has on Wednesday declared the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2023 will be able to check their results soon. The links to check WB HS Results 2023 will be activated at 12.30 pm. The results will be published on the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

The West Bengal HS Results 2023 were announced in a press conference at 12 pm today. This year, the overall pass percentage in WB HS examination is 89.25%. Last year, the pass percentage was 88.44%. As per the details shared by WBCHSE, this year a total of 8.5 lakh candidates had registered for the WBCHSE HS exam out of which 8.2 lakh appeared in the exam. A total of 7.37 lakh candidates have passed the WB class 12th examination.

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal class 12 result out LIVE Updates

List of websites to check West Bengal HS Result 2023

wbchse.nic.in wbresults.nic.in exametc.com www.results.shiksha www.indiaresults.com

How to check West Bengal WBCHSE HS Results 2023