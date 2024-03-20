Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Results 2022 Updates: WB HS Result declared, direct link here

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has released the HS or class 12 results today. All those students who have participated in these examinations can now check their respective results by visiting the official websites - wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage is 88.44%.