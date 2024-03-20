Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:31 IST
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Results 2022 Updates: WB HS Result declared, direct link here
West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has released the HS or class 12 results today. All those students who have participated in these examinations can now check their respective results by visiting the official websites - wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage is 88.44%.
12: 29 IST, March 20th 2024
All those students who are not satisfied with the can apply for scrutiny. As per media reports, the WB HS scrutiny process will start from June 20.
12: 28 IST, March 20th 2024
WBCHSE has activated the link to check West Bengal class 12 results.
12: 29 IST, March 20th 2024
Adisha Dev Sharma of Coochbehar has toped the WB HS results with 99.6 percent
12: 29 IST, March 20th 2024
1. Adisha Dev Sharma 2. Sayandip Samanta 3. Rohin Sen, Soham Das, Abhik Das, Parichay Pari
12: 29 IST, March 20th 2024
A total of 272 students have been placed in top 10 ranks of WB 12th result 2022.
12: 29 IST, March 20th 2024
The pass percentage of the male students is 90.19 per cent, while 86.58 per cent female students cleared the Class 12 exam successfully. This time, boys have outperformed the girls.
12: 29 IST, March 20th 2024
According to reports, a total of 7,44,655 students enrolled for the HS exam, of which 7,20,862 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage is 88.44%.
11: 26 IST, June 10th 2022
West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2022 has been finally declared.
12: 29 IST, March 20th 2024
To check the students need to log in using their credentials such as roll number and date of birth.
12: 29 IST, March 20th 2024
Students can go to Google PlayStore and download the 'WBCHSE Results 2022’ application to check the WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2022
12: 30 IST, March 20th 2024
wbchse.nic.in
wbresults.nic.in
exametc.com
www.results.shiksha
www.indiaresults.com
9: 55 IST, June 10th 2022
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the HS or class 12 results today at 11 am. Stay tuned this Live Blog for fresh updates.
9: 55 IST, June 10th 2022
This year, more than 7 lakh students took part in the examination, as per media reports
12: 30 IST, March 20th 2024
Type WB12roll number and send it to 5676750 or 58888.
The West Bengal class 12 board exam result will be sent to the same mobile number.
