The eagerly awaited moment has arrived for WBJEE 2024 examinees as the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the model answer key for the exam. Available on the official website wbjeeb.in, candidates who appeared for the WBJEE 2024 on April 28, 2024, can now access the model answer key.

WBJEE Answer Key 2024 OUT

According to the guidelines outlined in Section 11.0 (a, b, c) of the WBJEE-2024 Information Bulletin, the model answer keys for WBJEE-2024 were made available on May 7, 2024. Candidates are encouraged to log in and review the model answer keys. They have the opportunity to raise objections or challenge any discrepancies in the answers provided until May 9, 2024, until 11:59 p.m.

Direct link to check and challenge WBJEE answer key 2024.

To challenge the model answer key of WBJEE 2024, candidates must utilize their application number and password through the provided user interface on the website. It's essential to note that each challenge requires a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged, payable via net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.

Candidates are advised to carefully scrutinize the model answer keys before lodging objections, as challenges will not be reviewed if the fee payment is unsuccessful. The decisions made by WBJEEB regarding the challenges will be final, and no further communication, requests, or appeals will be entertained.

It's important to highlight that the assessment of candidates' scores and ranks will be based on the final reviewed answer keys. This ensures fairness and accuracy in the evaluation process, maintaining the integrity of the examination results.

As the deadline for challenging the model answer key approaches, candidates are urged to seize this opportunity to verify the precision and reliability of the assessment process. For the latest updates and information, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of WBJEEB.