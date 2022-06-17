WBJEE Result 2022 To Be Out Today, Here's List Of Official Websites To Check Scores

WBJEE Result 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is scheduled to release the WBJEE 2022 result on Friday, June 17, 2022. The result will be announced at a press conference which will begin at 2.30 pm. Candidates should be aware that this time the WBJEE Result 2022 will be declared in the form of the rank card, and it can be downloaded through the official website at 4 pm. Once released, the WBJEE 2022 result will be available for download on the official websites mentioned below.

As per an official statement issued by WBJEE, the WBJEE rank card will include details such as the name of the candidate, category, date of birth, application number, rank secured, total marks obtained, and more. The provisional key was released in the month of May and those who had to raise objections were given time to do so. The candidates had to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per response. The result will be prepared only after considering the objections raised by them.

"All OMR images and machine-read responses for the candidates, who appeared in WBJEE 2022 are uploaded to the portal. Candidates can log in and view their OMRs and responses as are captured by machines," read the WBJEEB statement.

WBJEE Result 2022: Check date and time here

WBJEE Results 2022 will be released on June 17, 2022

WJEE Result will be announced at a press conference at 2:30 pm

Rank cards will be available for download at 4 pm

WBJEE Result: Official websites to check

wbjeeb.nic.in wbresults.nic.in

WBJEE 2022: Follow these steps to check result