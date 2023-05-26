WBJEE Result Link Now ACTIVE; Here's How To Download WBJEEB Rank Cards Online

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has activated the WBJEE 2023 result link now. WBJEE Result was announced at 2.30 pm today, May 26 in a press conference. The link to check the result is available on the official websites mentioned below.

Official websites to check WBJEE Results 2023

wbjeeb.nic.in wbresults.nic.in

This year, the result has been released within 26 days after the exam. A total of 1.24 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam out of which over 91 thousand were male candidates. The exam was held at over 300 exam centres in West Bengal. WBJEE rank card will include details such as the name of the candidate, category, date of birth, application number, rank secured, total marks obtained, and more.

WBJEE 2023: Follow these steps to check results