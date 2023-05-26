Last Updated:

WBJEE Result Link Now ACTIVE; Here's How To Download WBJEEB Rank Cards Online

WJEE 2023 Rank Cards: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has activated the WBJEE 2023 result link now. See how to check.

Nandini Verma
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has activated the WBJEE 2023 result link now. WBJEE Result was announced at 2.30 pm today, May 26 in a press conference. The link to check the result is available on the official websites mentioned below.

Official websites to check WBJEE Results 2023

  1. wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. wbresults.nic.in

This year, the result has been released within 26 days after the exam. A total of 1.24 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam out of which over 91 thousand were male candidates. The exam was held at over 300 exam centres in West Bengal. WBJEE rank card will include details such as the name of the candidate, category, date of birth, application number, rank secured, total marks obtained, and more.

Direct link to check WBJEE Results 2023

WBJEE 2023: Follow these steps to check results

  • Step 1: In order to check the WBJEE 2023 Result, candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the appropriate link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required details such as roll number or date of birth 
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, WBJEE result would appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the result and take a printout of the result for future needs
