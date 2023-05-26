WBJEE Results 2023 Declared In Press Conference; Check Details, How To Download Rank Cards

WBJEE Result 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE 2023 result today, May 26. The result was announced at a press conference at 2.30 pm. The link to check WBJEE Results will be activated at 4 pm today. Once released, the WBJEE 2023 result will be available for download on the official websites mentioned below.

This year, the result has been declared within 26 days after exam. A total of 1.24 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam out of which over 91 thousand were male candidates. The exam was held at over 300 exam centres in West Bengal. WBJEE rank card will include details such as the name of the candidate, category, date of birth, application number, rank secured, total marks obtained, and more.

WBJEE Result: Official websites to check

wbjeeb.nic.in

wbresults.nic.in

WBJEE 2023: Follow these steps to check results