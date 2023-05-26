Last Updated:

WBJEE Results 2023: When, Where And How To Check West Bengal JEE Results, Rank Cards

WBJEE Result 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is scheduled to release the WBJEE 2022 result on today, May 26.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
WBJEE Result

Image: Shutterstock


WBJEE Result 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is scheduled to release the WBJEE 2023 result on today, May 26. The result will be announced at a press conference which will begin at 2.30 pm. Candidates should be aware that the WBJEE Rank Cards and results can be downloaded through the official website after 4 pm. Once released, the WBJEE 2023 result will be available for download on the official websites mentioned below.

WBJEE rank card will include details such as the name of the candidate, category, date of birth, application number, rank secured, total marks obtained, and more. 

WBJEE Result 2023: Check date and time here

  • WBJEE Results 2023 will be released on May 26
  • WBJEE Results will be announced at a press conference at 2:30 pm
  • Rank cards will be available for download at 4 pm 

WBJEE Result: Official websites to check

  1. wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. wbresults.nic.in

WBJEE 2023: Follow these steps to check results

  • Step 1: In order to check the WBJEE 2023 Result, candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the appropriate link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required details such as roll number or date of birth 
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, WBJEE result would appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the result and take a printout of the result for future needs
READ | JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 out; Here's how to check B.Arch, B. Planning results
READ | PSEB class 10th results 2023 Date, Time announced: Punjab Board 10th result tomorrow
READ | PSEB Punjab Class 10th results 2023: Where and how to check results via websites and SMS
READ | WBJEE admit card 2023 to be released today, here's how to download
READ | MBOSE Meghalaya Board class 10th, 12th arts results 2023: Where and how to check results

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT