WBJEE Results 2023: When, Where And How To Check West Bengal JEE Results, Rank Cards

WBJEE Result 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is scheduled to release the WBJEE 2023 result on today, May 26. The result will be announced at a press conference which will begin at 2.30 pm. Candidates should be aware that the WBJEE Rank Cards and results can be downloaded through the official website after 4 pm. Once released, the WBJEE 2023 result will be available for download on the official websites mentioned below.

WBJEE rank card will include details such as the name of the candidate, category, date of birth, application number, rank secured, total marks obtained, and more.

WBJEE Result 2023: Check date and time here

WBJEE Results 2023 will be released on May 26

WBJEE Results will be announced at a press conference at 2:30 pm

Rank cards will be available for download at 4 pm

WBJEE Result: Official websites to check

wbjeeb.nic.in wbresults.nic.in

WBJEE 2023: Follow these steps to check results