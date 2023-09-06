WBJEEB ANM, GNM Results 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Entrance Results

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results for the ANM and GNM exams 2023 today, September 6, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result or rank cards from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in. The WBJEE ANM, GNM exam was conducted on July 23 and the final answer key was issued on September 5.

The WBJEEB conducted the ANM, GNM entrance exam 2023 in OMR-based mode for admission in various Govt./ Pvt./ Self-financed institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session of 2023-24, for two years Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised)course and three years General Nursing & Midwifery course in West Bengal.

How to check WBJEE ANM, GNM results 2023