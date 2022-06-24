WBJELET Result 2022 Released On Official Website; Check Direct Link To Download Rankcard

WBJELET Result 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, also known as WJEEB has released the result for WBJELET 2022. All the registered candidates who took the exam for the Joint Entrance for lateral entry into B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. courses, JELET 2022 exam can check their results now.

It has been released on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check WBJELET 2022 result has also been attached below. For more details related to the JELET rank card, candidates can go to the official website.

WBJELET Result 2022: How to download JELET rank card online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for 'JELET’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the list given for ‘JELET 2022 Result, Rankcard’

Step 4: In the next step, enter the registration or roll number and other credentials

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the WBJELET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take a printout for future reference

To be noted that the WBJEEB had earlier declared the final answer key for JELET 2022 on June 23, 2022. The rank cards for the JELET 2022 exam have also been released. The result has been released for the WBJELET 2022 exam which was conducted on May 14, 2022. The JELET exam is conducted for candidates who wish to apply and seek admissions through lateral entry in B.E., B.Tech., and B.Pharm. courses in state universities, and government colleges in West Bengal. Students who clear the exam would become eligible to take admissions in the 2nd year o third semester in the B.E, B.Tech, and B.Pharm courses.