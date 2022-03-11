WBP Constable Result 2022 Released: Check Cut-off Mark, How To Download And Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
WBP Constable Result 2022: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the West Bengal Police Results on their official website - wbpolice.gov.in. All those candidates who have appeared in recruitment examinations for the post of constable can check their WB Police Constable Result by visiting the official website. The written examination for the post of constable was held on September 26 at the various examination centers. This year, more than 5 lakh candidates enrolled and appeared in the written recruitment examination.
WBPRB has released the results for both male and female constable posts along with the WB Police Constable Result 2021. The total mark for the West Bengal Police Constable Exam is 100. Through this recruitment drive, the board aims to fill a total of 7,440 posts for male candidates and 1192 posts for female candidates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|