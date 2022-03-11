Last Updated:

WBP Constable Result 2022 Released: Check Cut-off Mark, How To Download And Direct Link

WBP Constable Result 2022: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the West Bengal Police Results on their official website - wbpolice.gov.in

WBP Constable Result

WBP Constable Result 2022: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the West Bengal Police Results on their official website - wbpolice.gov.in. All those candidates who have appeared in recruitment examinations for the post of constable can check their WB Police Constable Result by visiting the official website. The written examination for the post of constable was held on September 26 at the various examination centers. This year, more than 5 lakh candidates enrolled and appeared in the written recruitment examination.

WBPRB has released the results for both male and female constable posts along with the WB Police Constable Result 2021. The total mark for the West Bengal Police Constable Exam is 100. Through this recruitment drive, the board aims to fill a total of 7,440 posts for male candidates and 1192 posts for female candidates. 

West Bengal Police Constable Result | WBP Constable Cut Off 2022 (Expected)

  • Category

 
  • Lady Constable
  • Male Constable

 
  • General

 
  • 63-65
  • 67-70

 
  • Other Backward Class

 
  • 60-62
  • 64-66

 
  • Schedule Caste

 
  • 57-59
  • 61-63

 
  • Schedule Tribe

 
  • 52-55
  • 58-59

 

 

WBP Constable Result 2022: Here's how to check the West Bengal police constable result

  • Step 1: To check the result, candidates must visit the official website - https://wbpolice.gov.in/.
  • Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the result link for the Police Constable Prelims Exam.
  • Step 3: The result login page will now appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Candidates must now provide their names, roll numbers, and registration numbers.
  • Step 5: After that, click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 6: The WBP Police Constable Result No. 2022 will appear on the screen.

