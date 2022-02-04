WBPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021 Declared; 3833 Candidates Selected For Mains Exam

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the result for WBPSC Civil Services Prelims exam on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The WBPSC Civil Service, WBCS Prelims 2021 result has been uploaded on its official website – wbpsc.gov.in. The result highlights that a total of 3,833 candidates have qualified for the Mains exam. Candidates who took the WBPSC WBCS Prelims 2021 exam can download the results now by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check WBPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 has also been attached here.

WBPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Check important dates here

The WBPSC WBCS Prelims Exam 2021 was conducted on August 22, 2021

Result has been released on February 3, 2022

Mains exam date has not been announced yet

Here is how to check WBPSC WBCS Prelims 2021 result

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission - wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for 'What’s New’ section

Then click on the link which reads, ‘‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MAIN EXAMINATION OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. EXAMINATION (PRELIMINARY) 2021. [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 18/2020]”

A PDF will open on the screen containing the list of roll numbers and cut-off marks

Candidates can download the PDF and search for their roll number

Candidates can also take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download result

Candidates should know that the selection will be done in three rounds; prelims, mains and interview. Those who will clear the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for Mains exam. Those who will clear WBPSC WBCS Mains exam will be eligible to appear for the final round- interview.

WBCS Prelims Result 2021: Check Cut-Off Here