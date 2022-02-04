WBPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021 Declared; 3833 Candidates Selected For Mains Exam

Quick links:
West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the result for WBPSC Civil Services Prelims exam on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The WBPSC Civil Service, WBCS Prelims 2021 result has been uploaded on its official website – wbpsc.gov.in. The result highlights that a total of 3,833 candidates have qualified for the Mains exam. Candidates who took the WBPSC WBCS Prelims 2021 exam can download the results now by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check WBPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 has also been attached here.
Candidates should know that the selection will be done in three rounds; prelims, mains and interview. Those who will clear the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for Mains exam. Those who will clear WBPSC WBCS Mains exam will be eligible to appear for the final round- interview.
|
Category
|
Cut-Off
|
General
|
121.67
|
OBC A
|
121.67
|
OBC B
|
121.67
|
SC
|
114.00
|ST
|
94.33
|
PWD
|
101.67