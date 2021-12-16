WBPSC Group C Final Result For Executive Posts Out, Here's Direct Link To View Result PDF

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the WBPSC Group C final result 2021 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The scorecards have been released for Joint Block Development Officer, Deputy Assistant Director, Assistant Commercial Tax Officer, Joint Registrar, and other posts. The candidates who got themselves registered and appeared in these exams can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their results.

In order to check results, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. They will be able to check the roll number of selected candidates for various posts in different departments. The steps to download WBPSC Group C Final Result 2021 have been mentioned here.

WBPSC Group C Final Result 2021: Here's how to check scorecards

In the first step, candidates will have to go to the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, they should go to the ‘What’s New’ section and then click on the link that reads, “Detailed advertisement of limited departmental examination of eligible employees of the government of West Bengal for promotion to the posts in the West Bengal audit and accounts service, 2021.”

The PDF will be displayed on screen, candidates should download the PDF file and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check West Bengal Public Service Commission Group C final results

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 161 vacancies will be filled by WBPSC. Earlier, the Public Service Commission had declared a total of 387 candidates eligible for the personality test. The WBPSC result that has been released on December 15 can be checked by following the steps mentioned above. For more details about the further process, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.