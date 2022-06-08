WBPSC WBCS Main Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

WBPCS WBCS Main Answer Key 2022: The main answer key for the WB Civil Service Main Exam 2021 has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download their answer keys by visiting the official website of WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in. The WBCS Mains 2021 was held in the month of May.

A total of 3833 candidates appeared for the WBPSC Civil Services Mains examination. In case, candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections from June 10 to 16, 2022. Any request made after this period will not be considered by the West Bengal Public Service Commission.

Official Announcement

The "Answer Keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination, details of which are provided in the following table, are hereby published for information and guidance of candidates. They are advised to carefully compare the answer keys with the question papers and bring to the attention of the Commission the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number(s) of Question(s) regarding which they have any doubt, if any, by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in/ and populating the relevant details between 10th June 2022 and 16th June 2022." incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered," reads the notification.

WBPSC WBCS Main Answer Key; Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the WBPSC Answer Key, candidates need to visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads "ANSWER KEY OF PAPER III TO PAPER VI OF WBCS (EXE) (MAIN) EXAMINATION.2021."

Step 3: The answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the answer key onto your device.

Step 5: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Here's direct link to check WBPSC WBCS Main Answer Key 2022 - CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)