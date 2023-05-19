West Bengal Class 10 Results 2023: List Of Websites To Check WBBSE Madhyamik HSC Results

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the WB Madhyamik class 10th result 2023 today at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam will be able to check their results online after 12 noon. A list of official and third-party websites to check WB Madhyamik Result 2023 online has been provided below. The results were announced by WBBSE President today through a press conference.

List of websites to check WBBSE 10th Result 2023

wbbse.wb.gov.in wbresults.nic.in digilocker.gov.in indiaresults.com www.results.shiksha www.schools9.com www.fastresult.in exametc.com

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023

Step 1: To check the WB Madhyamik result, candidates need to visit the official website of the board - wbbse.wb.gov.in or any of the websites listed above

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the WB Madhyamilk result 2023 link

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The result of WB Madhyamik 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

How to check West Bengal class 10th mark sheet on Digilocker