West Bengal Class 10th Results 2023 Out; Here's How To Download WBBSE HSC Mark Sheet

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the WB Madhyamik class 10th result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam can check their results online. WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly released the WB class 10 results in a press conference today. The results are now available on the official websites of WBBSE and some third-party websites as well.

A list of official and third-party websites to check WB Madhyamik Result 2023 online has been provided below. For the convenience of students, we have also given the steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2023 online. Check here.

List of websites to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023

wbbse.wb.gov.in wbresults.nic.in indiaresults.com www.results.shiksha www.schools9.com www.fastresult.in exametc.com

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023

Step 1: To check the WB Madhyamik result, candidates need to visit the official website of the board - wbbse.wb.gov.in or any of the websites listed above

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the WB Madhyamilk result 2023 link

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The result of WB Madhyamik 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

How to check WB Madhyamik Result 2023 via app

The West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 is also available on the official app of WBBSE- 'Madhyamik Results 2023'. The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore. Candidates will have to key in their roll number and other login credentials to download their results.

How to get West Bengal Madhyamik Result via SMS

Candidates can also get their Madhyamik results via SMS. The students have to type their Class 10 roll number and send it to 5676750.