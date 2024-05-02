Advertisement

The West Bengal Madhyamik topper list for the year 2024 will be released today after the results are announced. The West Bengal Madhyamik result 2024 is scheduled to be published on May 2, 2024, on the official website.

The West Bengal Madhyamik topper list will encompass the name of the highest scorer, their obtained marks, school name, parents' names, and other pertinent details. The board will furnish the toppers list in a PDF format, which will be accessible on the official website. The list will provide comprehensive information about the top performers.

West Bengal Madhyamik Toppers List 2024

Rank Name of Topper Marks Secured Percentage 1 To be Announced To be Announced To be Announced 2 To be Announced To be Announced To be Announced 3 To be Announced To be Announced To be Announced

West Bengal Madhyamik Topper List 2023 Recap

In the previous year, Devadutta Majhi clinched the top spot in the West Bengal Madhyamik 2023 examination with an exceptional percentage of 99.57%. Here's a glimpse of the West Bengal Madhyamik 2023 toppers:

Rank Name of Topper Marks Obtained Percentage 1 Devadutta Majhi 697 99.57 2 Subham Pal 691 98.71 2 Rifat Hassan Sarkar 691 98.71

Previous Year's West Bengal Madhyamik Toppers List

In 2022, Arnab Ghorai and Rounak Mondal clinched the top positions in the WBBSE board examinations. The detailed list of toppers from previous years serves as a valuable reference for aspiring students.

How to check West Bengal Class 10 Results 2024

For students eagerly awaiting the West Bengal Madhyamik 2024 results, here are the steps to check the scores on the official website:

Visit the official website of WBBSE Enter your Admit Card or Roll number, then click submit. A new window will display your scorecard. Download the scorecard using the download icon provided. Print out the soft copy for future reference.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and announcements regarding the West Bengal Madhyamik 2024 results on the official website.