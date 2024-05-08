Advertisement

The long-awaited moment has arrived for Class 12 students in West Bengal as the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the results for the HS final exams. The pass percentage is recorded at 90%. This year 7.55 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The announcement comes following a press conference held today, May 8, where the outcome of the rigorous examination process was released.

Students can now conveniently access their scores on the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in. By inputting their board exam roll code and number, individuals can swiftly retrieve their results and gauge their performance in the exams. The WB HS scorecards will be released at 3 pm.

Direct Link To Check West Bengal Class 12 Results 2024. (Link to be activated at 3 pm).

This year's examination season witnessed an impressive registration count, with approximately 7 lakh students enrolling for the Class 12 board examination in West Bengal. Spanning from February 16 to February 29, the WB Class 12th final examinations were conducted meticulously, with papers held in a single shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm each day. Additionally, students were allotted fifteen minutes for reading question papers to ensure a conducive examination environment.

How to check West Bengal Class 12 Result 2024

Visit Official Websites: Access the official result websites provided by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), such as wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Locate Result Link: Look for the link that says "West Bengal Class 12 Results 2024" or similar. This link should be prominently displayed on the homepage of the website.

Enter Details: Click on the result link, which will take you to a new page. Here, you'll need to enter your board exam roll code and roll number in the respective fields. Ensure that you input the correct information.

Submit: After entering your details, double-check for accuracy, and then click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button.

View Result: Once you submit your details, your West Bengal Class 12 Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen. You can view your subject-wise scores along with any other relevant information.

Download/Print: After viewing your result, you have the option to download or print it for future reference. Simply use the download or print option provided on the result page.

Alternative Methods: In case the official websites are down or facing heavy traffic, you can also check your result through alternative methods such as SMS or mobile apps provided by the WBCHSE. These alternative methods usually require you to send an SMS with your roll code and roll number to a designated number or use a specific mobile app.