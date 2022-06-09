West Bengal HS Result 2022: Class 12 Result To Be Out Tomorrow, Here's How To Check Scores

West Bengal HS result: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE is all set to release the West Bengal HS Result 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022. Registered students who took the exam and are waiting for results will be able to check it tomorrow. Once released, the WBCHSE 12 Result 2022 will be available for download on the official website of the West Bengal Board.

The notice issued by WBCHSE reads that the link for the results will be activated at 12 pm. Earlier this link was slated to be made available at 11:30 AM, but has now been delayed. The result will be announced in a press conference. In order to check the results, students should be ready with their login credentials like roll number and date of birth. Over 7 lakh students will be able to check their result tomorrow. The Class 12 board exams were conducted by the council between April 2 and April 26, 2022.

Follow these steps to check the West Bengal Class 12th Results

Step 1: In order to check West Bengal class 12 result, candidates should go to the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the result link

Step 3: In the next step, enter the required credentials

Step 4: Post entering the details, the West Bengal results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download your results

Step 6: Save it for future reference

Students should know that along with the announcement of WB HS 2022 result, the board authorities are also expected to release the list of toppers or merit list for the students. Also, they will release the pass percentage and result statistics. For more details, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of WBCHSE at wbresults.nic.in.