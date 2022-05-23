West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2022 Expected To Be Declared In June First Week

Quick links:
West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2022: Sources of the Board of Secondary Education have informed a media organisation that the West Bengal secondary examination result can be released in the first week of June 2022. WB Madhyamik result will be released for this year's secondary examination (Madhyamik) which concluded on March 16, 2022. Following the trends, the Board of Secondary Education releases results of the secondary examination within three months of the exam.
The official also said that next week, the board officials will be seeking the state government's approval on it. The results will only be released after state government's permission. The board officials also conducted several rounds of meetings with district officials for the preparation of results.
This year, over 11 lakh students appeared for the Madhyamik exam. The exam was conducted after a two-year gap owing to the pandemic. The class 10 or matric exam was conducted between March 7 and March 16, 2022. In terms of gender-wise representation, of the total 11.18 lakh, nearly 6,21, 931 female students have appeared for the Class 10 Madhyamik Exam while the number of male students stands at 4,96,890.