Last Updated:

West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2022 Expected To Be Declared In June First Week

West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2022 is likely to be released in the first week of June 2022. Once released, the results can be checked by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
West Bengal Madhyamik Results

Image: Shutterstock


West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2022: Sources of the Board of Secondary Education have informed a media organisation that the West Bengal secondary examination result can be released in the first week of June 2022. WB Madhyamik result will be released for this year's secondary examination (Madhyamik) which concluded on March 16, 2022. Following the trends, the Board of Secondary Education releases results of the secondary examination within three months of the exam.

The official also said that next week, the board officials will be seeking the state government's approval on it. The results will only be released after state government's permission. The board officials also conducted several rounds of meetings with district officials for the preparation of results.

This year, over 11 lakh students appeared for the Madhyamik exam. The exam was conducted after a two-year gap owing to the pandemic. The class 10 or matric exam was conducted between March 7 and March 16, 2022. In terms of gender-wise representation, of the total 11.18 lakh, nearly 6,21, 931 female students have appeared for the Class 10 Madhyamik Exam while the number of male students stands at 4,96,890.  

WBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2022: Websites to check and passing marks 

  • Candidates who appeared for the Madhyamik 10th exams 2022 will be able to check the results on wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WBBSE class 10 result 2022 will also be available on a mobile app and via SMS.
  • The mark sheets will be given to the students from their respective schools immediately after the release of the results
  • In order to pass, candidates will have to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the WBSE Madhyamik exams 2022.

WBSE Madhyamik Results 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of WBBSE at www.wbresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, search and look at the latest news section
  • Step 3: Then click on the link that reads 'WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022'
  • Step 4: In the next step, enter the 11-digit roll number and date of birth for login
  • Step 5: Post logging in, the class 10 results will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Go through the result, download the PDF of the Madhyamik Marksheet 2022
  • Step 7: Take its printout for future reference 
READ | MP Board Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Here's how to check MPBSE result on mobile
READ | MP Board Result 2022 to be declared today, here's how to check results on mobile
READ | CGBSE class 10, 12 result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board result link, toppers, pass percent
READ | MP Board result 2022 for class 10, 12 declared, here's direct link to check MPBSE results
READ | Goa Board Result 2022: GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Term 1 results declared; Here's direct link
Tags: West Bengal Madhyamik Results, WB Madhyamik result, WB Class 10 results date
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND