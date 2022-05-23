West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2022 Expected To Be Declared In June First Week

West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2022: Sources of the Board of Secondary Education have informed a media organisation that the West Bengal secondary examination result can be released in the first week of June 2022. WB Madhyamik result will be released for this year's secondary examination (Madhyamik) which concluded on March 16, 2022. Following the trends, the Board of Secondary Education releases results of the secondary examination within three months of the exam.

The official also said that next week, the board officials will be seeking the state government's approval on it. The results will only be released after state government's permission. The board officials also conducted several rounds of meetings with district officials for the preparation of results.

This year, over 11 lakh students appeared for the Madhyamik exam. The exam was conducted after a two-year gap owing to the pandemic. The class 10 or matric exam was conducted between March 7 and March 16, 2022. In terms of gender-wise representation, of the total 11.18 lakh, nearly 6,21, 931 female students have appeared for the Class 10 Madhyamik Exam while the number of male students stands at 4,96,890.

WBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2022: Websites to check and passing marks

Candidates who appeared for the Madhyamik 10th exams 2022 will be able to check the results on wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WBBSE class 10 result 2022 will also be available on a mobile app and via SMS.

The mark sheets will be given to the students from their respective schools immediately after the release of the results

In order to pass, candidates will have to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the WBSE Madhyamik exams 2022.

WBSE Madhyamik Results 2022: Follow these steps to check scores