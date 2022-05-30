West Bengal Madrasah, Alim, Fazil Exam Results 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

West Bengal Madrasa Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education released the results for the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examinations 2022 today, Monday, May 30. All those students who appeared in the examination can check the Madrasah exam result 2022 by visiting the official website: wbresults.nic.in. Students must take note that they need to enter their roll number and captcha code that will be displayed on the screen to check the West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil Exam Results.

The results have been released for the exams that were held from March 7 to 21, 2022, but on different dates for all. Along with the results, the board also has a merit list. According to the results, this year, Sharifa Khatun, belonging to the Malda district, topped the High Madrasa examination. The names of 15 students are on the merit list. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process and provided a direct link to download the West Bengal Madrasah Result 2022.

West Bengal Madrasa Result 2022: Here's how to check and download the result

Step 1: To check or download the West Bengal High Madrasah Result 2022, students need to visit the official website: wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil exam results 2022 link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open on the screen.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to enter their roll number and captcha code to check the High Madrasah, Alim, or Fazil exam results.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: It is strongly recommended that candidates download and take a printout of the scorecard for further reference.

Here's direct link to download the West Bengal Madrasa Result 2022 - Click Here

Image: Pixabay/ Representative