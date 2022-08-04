West Bengal Police Constable Final Result Declared: Here’s Direct Link To Check Scores

WB Police Constable Final Result 2022: The final result for the post of Constables/Lady Constables has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) today, August 3. All those candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results by visiting the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. Those candidates who have qualified for the examination are now eligible to appear in the interview round. As per the schedule, the interview round will start on August 17 and the admit card will be released on August 8, 2022.

“Candidates are requested to download their e-Call Letter on keying of Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. Paper Call Letters will only be issued in respect of offline candidates only. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Call Letters at the allotted venues for appearing in the said interview. The candidates are strongly advised to follow the instructions given in the Call Letters and to visit the websites on a regular basis,” reads the notification.

WB Police Constable final result: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the WB Police Constable final result candidates are required to visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Then, click on Recruitment under the Recruitment tab.

Step 3: Click on the final result link for Constable and Lady Constable posts

Step 4: Then, candidates are required to enter their login details.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Candidates are then required to download the result and take a printout for future use.

Here's direct link to check WB Police Constable final result - CLICK HERE

The online application procedure started in January and February of 2020, and the examination was conducted on May 22, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the department aims to fill a total of 7,440 constable posts and 1,192 lady constable posts in the WB Police. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative