XAT Registration 2023: Last Date To Register Today; Here's Direct Link

The application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 will be closed by the Xavier School of Management today, December 11. All those candidates who want to register for the MBA entrance exam can do so by visiting the official website at xatonline.in. It is to be noted that candidates must carefully fill out the application form and verify the details in the online application form before submission. According to the schedule, XAT 2023 will be conducted on January 8, 2023, in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Xavier School of Management will issue the XAT admit card 2023 on December 20.

XAT Registration 2023: Application fees

Candidates can register for XAT 2023 by paying an application fee of Rs 2,000. Candidates for XLRI programmes must pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each.

Educational Qualification

All those aspirants who have a three-year bachelor's degree in any discipline from any recognized institute are eligible to apply for the XAT 2023 exam.

Age Limit

There is no upper age limit for appearing in the XAT exam.

XAT Registration: Here's how to register for XAT 2023

Step 1: To register for XAT 2023, candidates are required to visit the official website at xatonline.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the XAT 2023 registration link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill in the basic details and generate a user ID and password.

Step 4: Re-login with the generated credentials and fill out the application form as instructed.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

Here's direct link for XAT 2023 Registration

