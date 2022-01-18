XAT Result 2022 Out At Xatonline.in, Here's How To Check Scorecards

XAT 2022: Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released the XAT Result 2022 on Monday, January 17, 2022. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website xatonline.in. The steps to download XAT scorecard has been attached below.

To be noted that the XAT Result 2022 that has been released on Monday is for the entrance exam that was conducted on January 2, 2022. Registered candidates took the exam across various centres in India. The exam was held in online mode and all the COVID-19 protocols were followed. Candidates who have managed to clear the exam have been selected for further admissions. In order to check scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their XAT ID and Date of Birth. Here is the step-by-step guide that needs to be followed. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to check results.

XAT Result 2022: Here is how to check scorecards

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Xavier Aptitude Test – xatonline.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'Click here to View Score Card.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login credentials like XAT Id and Date of Birth to login

The XAT Score Card will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download it and take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to check scorecards

XAT 2022: Check marking scheme here

Marks awarded to candidates for every correct answer- 1 mark

Negative marks awarded for every incorrect answer- 0.25 mark

Negative marks awarded for every unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions- 0.10 mark

Candidates must know that negative marking wasn't applied to General Knowledge questions

As the XAT Result 2022 has been announced, Institute will soon release the details on the admission process. Those who are eligible for admissions should keep their documents ready for further process. Candidates are also advised to keep a check on the official website so as not to miss any updates.

About XAT

.XAT or Xavier Aptitude Test is conducted with the aim of providing admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. It is a national-level exam and is conducted in online mode. The XAT score will be used by more than 160 participating institutes for admission to PG programmes.