XAT Result 2022 Out At Xatonline.in, Here's How To Check Scorecards

Image: Pixabay
XAT 2022: Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released the XAT Result 2022 on Monday, January 17, 2022. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website xatonline.in. The steps to download XAT scorecard has been attached below.
To be noted that the XAT Result 2022 that has been released on Monday is for the entrance exam that was conducted on January 2, 2022. Registered candidates took the exam across various centres in India. The exam was held in online mode and all the COVID-19 protocols were followed. Candidates who have managed to clear the exam have been selected for further admissions. In order to check scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their XAT ID and Date of Birth. Here is the step-by-step guide that needs to be followed. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to check results.
As the XAT Result 2022 has been announced, Institute will soon release the details on the admission process. Those who are eligible for admissions should keep their documents ready for further process. Candidates are also advised to keep a check on the official website so as not to miss any updates.
.XAT or Xavier Aptitude Test is conducted with the aim of providing admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. It is a national-level exam and is conducted in online mode. The XAT score will be used by more than 160 participating institutes for admission to PG programmes.