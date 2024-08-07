sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Education /
  • Female Students from Non-Metro Cities Show Rising Interest In Finance, Accounting Course: Study

Published 11:38 IST, August 7th 2024

Female Students from Non-Metro Cities Show Rising Interest In Finance, Accounting Course: Study

A consistent increase is recorded in the percentage of female students aged 18-21 from non-metropolitan cities in India enrolling in finance courses.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Female Students from Non-Metro Cities Show Rising Interest In Finance & Accounting Course reveals a study
Female Students from Non-Metro Cities Show Rising Interest In Finance & Accounting Course reveals a study | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:38 IST, August 7th 2024