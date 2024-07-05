Published 14:21 IST, July 5th 2024
FMGE 2024: Kerala Cyber Police Files FIR As Paper Goes On Sale, Says 'No Evidence Found So Far'
The Kerala Police on Friday registered a case following an announcement on social media about the sale of FMGE June 2024 question papers and answer keys.
- Education
- 2 min read
Reported by: Nandini Verma
FMGE 2024: Kerala Cyber Police Files FIR As Paper Goes On Sale, Says 'No Evidence Found So Far' | Image: iDreamCareer
Listen to this article
- 2 min read
