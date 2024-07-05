sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:21 IST, July 5th 2024

FMGE 2024: Kerala Cyber Police Files FIR As Paper Goes On Sale, Says 'No Evidence Found So Far'

The Kerala Police on Friday registered a case following an announcement on social media about the sale of FMGE June 2024 question papers and answer keys.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
FMGE 2024: Kerala Cyber Police Files FIR As Paper Goes On Sale, Says 'No Evidence Found So Far'
FMGE 2024: Kerala Cyber Police Files FIR As Paper Goes On Sale, Says 'No Evidence Found So Far' | Image: iDreamCareer
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:21 IST, July 5th 2024