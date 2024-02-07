Advertisement

In a tale of unwavering determination and strategic prowess, Dr. Aaditya Sharma's ascendancy to the 70th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) on his first attempt stands as a beacon of success. Graduating from Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, Dr. Sharma made the pivotal shift from medicine to civil services, fueled by a profound desire to impact public welfare on a grander scale.

UPSC Success Story of Dr Aaditya Sharma

A Fusion of Medical Expertise and Civil Service Rigor: Dr. Sharma's preparation for the IAS exam was an artful blend of his medical background and the demanding nature of civil services. His meticulous strategy involved regular mock tests and a disciplined study routine, with a particular focus on his optional subjects, Essay, and Ethics Paper.

Holistic Mentorship: The transformative phase in Dr. Sharma's journey commenced when he sought mentorship from Mr. Sourabh Jain. Reflecting on this mentorship, Dr. Sharma highlighted its holistic approach in identifying and fortifying weaknesses. Sourabh Jain's continual support and motivation played a pivotal role in keeping Dr. Sharma aligned with the rigorous exam requirements.

Strategic Approach to Prelims and Mains: Dedicating a substantial portion of his preparation to mastering static subjects and navigating current affairs, Dr. Sharma adopted an ambitious strategy for prelims—attempting all 100 questions. This bold approach, refined through mock exams, showcased his strategic acumen. In mains preparation, he allocated dedicated time to each General Studies paper and his chosen optional subject, Medical Science. Integrating methods like maps, diagrams, and flowcharts enriched his answer presentation.

Challenges Transformed into Opportunities: Dr. Sharma's journey to the 70th UPSC rank was not without its hurdles. The vast syllabus and the cut-throat competition posed formidable challenges. Yet, under the mentorship of Mr. Sourabh, these challenges metamorphosed into opportunities for growth and learning.

An Inspiration for Aspirants: Dr. Sharma's success narrative now serves as a wellspring of inspiration for countless civil service aspirants. His experience underscores the critical role of effective mentorship, strategic preparation, and resilience when confronted with adversity. Dr. Sharma's counsel to future aspirants is simple yet profound—believe in your capabilities, seek apt mentorship, and maintain an unwavering focus on your goals.

In the chronicles of civil service triumphs, Dr. Aaditya Sharma's journey from a healer to a UPSC rank holder resonates as a testament to individual potential and the transformative impact one can have on society through dedication and strategic planning.