Abu Dhabi: Stressing the commitment to provide the best education in the UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a new Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office will soon be established in Dubai. He made the remarks while addressing the gathering at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event in Abu Dhabi. He highlighted the significant achievements in the education sector, stating that "More than 1.5 lakh Indian students are studying in UAE schools... The master's course was started at the IIT Delhi campus here last month and a new CBSE office will be opened soon in Dubai. These institutions will be helpful in providing the best education to the Indian community here".

Addressing the cultural ties between India and the UAE, PM Modi commended the close linguistic affinity and praised the accomplishments of both nations as exemplary for the world.

"In terms of community and culture, the achievements of Bharat and UAE serve as a model for the world to emulate. There is a close proximity in the languages of Bharat and UAE as well," PM added.

Reflecting on his initial visit to the UAE in 2015, he expressed a sense of kinship and warmth, especially during the reception by the Crown Prince, who is now the President.

PM Modi said, "I vividly recall my first visit to the UAE in 2015, shortly after assuming the title of Prime Minister. It marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the UAE in three decades. I remember being warmly received at the airport by the Crown Prince, who is now the President, along with his five brothers. During that visit, I felt an immediate sense of kinship as if I were visiting family."

In addition to the educational initiatives, PM Modi underscored India's global recognition for mega infrastructure projects, vibrant tourism, and sports prowess.

"India is being recognized as a vibrant tourism destination. India is being recognised as a big sports power. You will be proud to hear this. You know the digital revolution in India. Digital India is appreciated across the world. To ensure that people in UAE also get its benefit, we are making all efforts. We shared RuPay card pack with the UAE...UPI is about to begin in UAE soon. With this, seamless payments will be possible between the UAE and Indian accounts," the Prime Minister added.