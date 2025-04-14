GAT-B 2025 Admit Card to Be Released Soon: Check Exam Date, Required Documents

Updated April 14th 2025, 12:58 IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology (GATB) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2025 soon. Once available, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: [exams.nta.ac.in/DBT](https://exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/).
Exam Date: April 20, 2025 (Sunday)
Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Duration: 3 hours (180 minutes)
Mode: ComputerBased Test (CBT)
Shift: Single
1. Visit the official NTA website: [exams.nta.ac.in/DBT](https://exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/)
2. Click on the “GATB Admit Card 2025” link.
3. You'll be redirected to the login page.
4. Enter your application number and password/date of birth.
5. View your admit card and check all details carefully.
6. Download and print a copy for future reference.
If you're unable to download the admit card, contact the NTA Help Line between 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM or write to dbt@nta.ac.in.
To be allowed entry into the exam center, candidates must carry:
1. Printed Admit Card: downloaded from the NTA portal
2. Passportsize Photograph: same as uploaded in the application form, to be pasted on the attendance sheet
3. Valid Photo ID (any one of the following):
Aadhaar Card (with photo)
Voter ID
PAN Card
Driving License
School ID
Ration Card
4. PwD Certificate: (if applicable) issued by a competent authority
The Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology (GATB) is conducted for admission to Department of Biotechnology (DBT)supported postgraduate programs in Biotechnology and allied fields at participating institutions across India.
Additionally, the Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is the qualifying exam for the award of the DBTJunior Research Fellowship (DBTJRF), which supports research in frontier areas of Biotechnology.
Published April 14th 2025, 12:58 IST