GAT-B 2025 Admit Card to Be Released Soon: Check Exam Date, Required Documents

The GAT-B 2025 examination will be conducted in a single shift on April 20, 2025. | Image: X

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology (GATB) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2025 soon. Once available, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: [exams.nta.ac.in/DBT](https://exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/).

GATB 2025 Exam Schedule

Exam Date: April 20, 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Duration: 3 hours (180 minutes)

Mode: ComputerBased Test (CBT)

Shift: Single

How to Download GAT-B Admit Card 2025

1. Visit the official NTA website: [exams.nta.ac.in/DBT](https://exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/)

2. Click on the “GATB Admit Card 2025” link.

3. You'll be redirected to the login page.

4. Enter your application number and password/date of birth.

5. View your admit card and check all details carefully.

6. Download and print a copy for future reference.

If you're unable to download the admit card, contact the NTA Help Line between 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM or write to dbt@nta.ac.in.

Documents Required on GAT-B Exam Day

To be allowed entry into the exam center, candidates must carry:

1. Printed Admit Card: downloaded from the NTA portal

2. Passportsize Photograph: same as uploaded in the application form, to be pasted on the attendance sheet

3. Valid Photo ID (any one of the following):

Aadhaar Card (with photo)

Voter ID

PAN Card

Driving License

School ID

Ration Card

4. PwD Certificate: (if applicable) issued by a competent authority

About GATB and BET 2025

The Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology (GATB) is conducted for admission to Department of Biotechnology (DBT)supported postgraduate programs in Biotechnology and allied fields at participating institutions across India.