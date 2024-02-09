Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

GATE 2024 for 12 papers on February 10 and 11, important notice here

IISc Bangalore is set to host the second week of the GATE 2024 on February 10 and 11 for 12 papers. Check important notice here.

Nandini Verma
Students entering the exam centre
Students entering the exam centre | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is set to host the second week of the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2024) on February 10 and 11. This phase of the exam will cover a total of 12 papers across four sessions. Candidates assigned specific centers for the second-week exam are reminded to carry their GATE admit card 2024 for entry.

In a recent update from GATE officials, they stated, “The second week of GATE 2024 covering 12 papers will be held over four sessions, on 10th and 11th Feb 2024. CS students must report to the Centre for the session they are allotted, as given in the Admit card.”

GATE 2024 Schedule for February 10 and 11:

  • Forenoon Session (9:30 am to 12:30 pm):
    • Aerospace Engineering (AE), Agricultural Engineering (AG), Biotechnology (BT), Computer Science and Information Technology (CS1), Metallurgical Engineering (MT), Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM), Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF)
  • Afternoon Session (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm):
    • Computer Science and Information Technology (CS2), Statistics (ST), Engineering Sciences (XL), Life Sciences (XL)

GATE 2024 Important Dates:

  • GATE Response Sheet: February 16
  • GATE Answer Key: February 21
  • Objections against Answer Key: February 22 to 25
  • Final GATE Results: March 16

Earlier, the first week of the GATE 2024 exam took place on February 3 and 4. As part of its support for candidates, IISc had uploaded motivational YouTube videos aimed at helping students manage stress, pressure, and self-doubt during their exam preparation.

The GATE score obtained by candidates will be valid for three years from the date of result announcement. As the exam progresses, candidates are encouraged to stay updated on the schedule and follow the instructions provided by GATE authorities.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

