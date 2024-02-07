English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Govt to set up more medical colleges by utilising existing hospital infrastructure: Sitharaman

The government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising existing hospital infrastructure and will set up a committee to examine the matter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the interim Budget for 2024-2025 on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
Budget 2024
Nirmala Sitharaman reveals union budget 2024 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The minister also said that the government will encourage vaccination for girls in the 9-14 year age group for the prevention of cervical cancer. Various schemes for maternal and child healthcare will be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation, Sitharaman said in Parliament.

The minister also said that the government will encourage vaccination for girls in the 9-14 year age group for the prevention of cervical cancer. Various schemes for maternal and child healthcare will be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation, Sitharaman said in Parliament.

"Several youth are ambitious to get qualified as doctors. They aim to serve our people through improved healthcare services. Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments.

"A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations," Sitharaman said.

The newly designed U-WIN platform for managing immunisation and intensified efforts of the Mission Indradhanush will be rolled out expeditiously throughout the country, Sitharaman said.

"Upgradation of anganwadi centres under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care and development," she stated.

"The healthcare cover under the Ayushman Bharat will be extended to all ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers," the minister said. 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:05 IST

