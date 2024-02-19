Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Groom Appears for UP Reserve Recruitment Exam Amid Wedding Procession in Mahoba

The candidate arrived at the UP Police exam center bedecked in traditional groom attire, complete with a turban, henna-adorned hands, and a wedding suit.

Nandini Verma
Groom Attends UP Reserve Recruitment Exam Amid Wedding Procession in Mahoba
Groom Attends UP Reserve Recruitment Exam Amid Wedding Procession in Mahoba | Image:Instagram/airnewsalerts
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a remarkable display of commitment to his career aspirations, a groom in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, left his wedding festivities momentarily to take the Uttar Pradesh Reserve Recruitment exam. The candidate arrived at the exam center bedecked in traditional groom attire, complete with a turban, henna-adorned hands, and a wedding suit, stunning everyone present.

Despite the unconventional entrance, police officers on duty at the exam center welcomed the candidate and his wedding procession. However, they were directed to a separate area to allow the groom to focus on the exam. The candidate, resolute in his decision, expressed his belief in prioritizing a career before marriage, emphasizing the significance of not missing the crucial examination.

Advertisement

Following the completion of the exam, the determined groom reunited with his wedding procession, continuing the celebration of his nuptials. The police officers extended their best wishes for a happy married life and a prosperous future to the multitasking candidate.

The incident has become a talking point on social media, with many commending the groom's dedication to both his personal and professional pursuits.The groom's commitment to taking the exam amid his wedding festivities showcases the unwavering spirit of individuals striving to build a successful and fulfilling future. This heartening tale resonates with many young people facing the challenge of harmonizing personal and professional aspirations, highlighting the importance of determination and focus in achieving one's goals.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

an hour ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

19 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

20 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

20 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

20 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Shri Kalki Dham Temple

    Videos9 minutes ago

  2. Javed Jaffrey Proves Age Is Just A Number With His Energetic Dance Moves

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Sarfaraz learns lesson after Jadeja mistake, tells Yashavi to be calm

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Know AMFI rules for minors in mutual fund SIPs

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Gaza’s Largest Hospital ‘No Longer Functional': WHO Chief

    World13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo