Updated April 7th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 12472 vacancies of Class 3 Posts Before April 30

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board is currently accepting applications for Class 3 Cadre posts, aiming to fill a total of 12,472 vacancies. Apply by April 30.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024 | Image:Unsplash
The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board is currently accepting applications for Class 3 Cadre posts, aiming to fill a total of 12,472 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The registration process began on April 4 and will conclude on April 30, 2024. 

How To Apply For Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024

  1. Visit the official Gujarat Police Recruitment Board website at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the online application link on the homepage.
  3. Choose the apply option from the drop-down menu.
  4. Click on the apply link to access a new page.
  5. Select the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board from the list provided.
  6. Proceed to the new page where the apply now link is available.
  7. Fill in the registration details to complete the process.
  8. After registration, log in to your account and complete the application form.
  9. Pay the required application fee.
  10. Click on the submit button and download the page.
  11. Retain a printed copy of the application for future reference.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Exam Structure

  1. 1st Stage: Physical Test (Qualifying in nature)
  2. 2nd Stage: Main Exam

Main Exam:

Paper-1 General Studies (MCQ):

  • Duration: 3 hours
  • Total Marks: 200
  • Consists of two parts: Part A and Part B
  • Part A: Reasoning and Data Interpretation (50 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks)
  • Part B: The Constitution of India and Public Administration, History, Geography, Cultural Heritage, Current Affairs and General Knowledge, Environment, Science, and Technology, and Economics (25 marks each)
  • Each question carries 1 mark, with a negative marking of 0.25 for incorrect answers.

Paper-2 Gujarati and English Language Skill (Descriptive):

  • Duration: 3 hours
  • Total Marks: 100
  • Part A (Gujarati Language Skill): Essay, Precis Writing, Comprehension, Report Writing, Letter Writing
  • Part B (English Language Skill): Precis Writing, Comprehension, Translation (From Gujarati to English)

Candidates must ensure that their name, father/husband's name, and the last mark sheet of Class-12 or equivalent examination match the details in the mark sheet. The minimum qualifying standard for both papers is 40%.

For more details on eligibility criteria, vacancy details, selection process, and application fees, candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification available on the official website of the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board.

Click here for official notification. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

