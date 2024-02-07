English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Haryana schools closed till Jan 27 for students up to class 5 due to cold weather

The Haryana government declared the temporary closure of all schools catering to Class 1 to 5 students in the state until January 27 due to cold weather.

Nandini Verma
Haryana schools closed till January 27
Haryana schools closed till January 27 | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Haryana government declared the temporary closure of all schools catering to Class 1 to 5 students in the state until January 27, citing the prevailing severe cold weather conditions. This decision encompasses both government and private schools, with the exception that teaching and non-teaching staff are expected to attend as usual.

Kanwar Pal Gurjar, the state's education minister, emphasized that the unprecedented cold weather prompted the decision. Despite schools in Haryana reopening after a 22-day holiday on Tuesday, the extension of the winter break was deemed necessary due to the harsh cold wave.

The official order stated, "The department has decided to close the schools for students of Classes 1 to 5 till 27.01.2024 (Government, Private and Govt. recognized) due to the ongoing intense cold wave. Although the teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend the school as usual."

 

हरियाणा में शीतलहर और कड़ाके की ठंड के कारण पहली से 5वीं कक्षा के छात्रों के लिए स्कूलों में 27 जनवरी तक छुट्टियां बढ़ा दी गई हैं।#Haryana #DIPRHaryana pic.twitter.com/lTMr7u02Sb

— DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) January 23, 2024

In a similar vein, the Chandigarh administration, on Monday, announced an additional week of winter vacation for students up to Class 5. However, schools may consider conducting classes for higher grades, subject to implementing necessary safety measures to shield students from the severe cold. The directive also mandates schools to conclude by 4 pm and refrain from opening before 9:30 am.

Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana, as well as numerous districts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have prolonged school holidays due to the persisting cold wave and foggy conditions in northern states. The Delhi government has also adjusted school timings in response to the adverse weather conditions.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

