The Haryana government declared the temporary closure of all schools catering to Class 1 to 5 students in the state until January 27, citing the prevailing severe cold weather conditions. This decision encompasses both government and private schools, with the exception that teaching and non-teaching staff are expected to attend as usual.

Kanwar Pal Gurjar, the state's education minister, emphasized that the unprecedented cold weather prompted the decision. Despite schools in Haryana reopening after a 22-day holiday on Tuesday, the extension of the winter break was deemed necessary due to the harsh cold wave.

The official order stated, "The department has decided to close the schools for students of Classes 1 to 5 till 27.01.2024 (Government, Private and Govt. recognized) due to the ongoing intense cold wave. Although the teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend the school as usual."

In a similar vein, the Chandigarh administration, on Monday, announced an additional week of winter vacation for students up to Class 5. However, schools may consider conducting classes for higher grades, subject to implementing necessary safety measures to shield students from the severe cold. The directive also mandates schools to conclude by 4 pm and refrain from opening before 9:30 am.

Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana, as well as numerous districts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have prolonged school holidays due to the persisting cold wave and foggy conditions in northern states. The Delhi government has also adjusted school timings in response to the adverse weather conditions.